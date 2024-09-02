United American Healthcare Co. (UAHC) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 5th

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the medical device company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 105.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
United American Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of UAHC stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. United American Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
United American Healthcare Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United American Healthcare
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
Receive News & Ratings for United American Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.