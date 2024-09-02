UNIUM (UNM) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for approximately $5.29 or 0.00009045 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $35.93 million and approximately $3,796.03 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 5.28795112 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,722.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

