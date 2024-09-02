Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

