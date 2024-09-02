Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.