Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,338,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,569,000 after purchasing an additional 913,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after purchasing an additional 140,274 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after buying an additional 255,958 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $127.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

