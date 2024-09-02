Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $72.47 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

