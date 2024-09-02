Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 12,439 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 242.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 48,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $101.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

