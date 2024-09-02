Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 251 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $568.10 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $569.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $514.24 and its 200-day moving average is $474.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

