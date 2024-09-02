Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 342 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CSX alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $34.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.