Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $231.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

