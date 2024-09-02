Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $147.76 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.29.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

