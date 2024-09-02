Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $16,700,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $574.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $550.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

