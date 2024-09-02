Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $284,337,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,552,000 after purchasing an additional 703,098 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $175.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $165.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $175.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.