Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

