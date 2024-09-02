Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $220.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

