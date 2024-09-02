Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 210.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 48.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $253.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.38 and its 200-day moving average is $249.05. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.