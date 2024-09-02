Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 68,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $80.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.