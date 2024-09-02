Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,254,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,129,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,407,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.7 %

Aflac stock opened at $110.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $110.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

