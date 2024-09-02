Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,227,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $234.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.06 and a 200 day moving average of $212.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

