Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,938 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.20% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USTB. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.2052 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

