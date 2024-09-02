Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $736,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $314.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

