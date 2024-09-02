Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $362.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $238.44 and a one year high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.19.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

