Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 56,766 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $91.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.45. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $92.46.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.