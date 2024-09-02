Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,939 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $127,945,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 462,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $23,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,462 shares of company stock worth $776,608 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.03 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.