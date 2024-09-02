Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,608 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.50% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $14,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,978,000 after purchasing an additional 195,615 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,499 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $46,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $158,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,363,383.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

