Van ECK Associates Corp Has $16.94 Million Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $754.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $12.63.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 83.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
