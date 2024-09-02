Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6,656.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after purchasing an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $82.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $83.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

