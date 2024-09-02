Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,018,231 Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,894,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018,231 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies were worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,227,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,737,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 764,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HIVE. B. Riley began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HIVE Digital Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HIVE stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.52.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.