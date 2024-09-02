VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Lowered by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,630 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046,913 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after buying an additional 2,242,823 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,686,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,106,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

