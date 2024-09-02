Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,599,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $196.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.57 and a 200-day moving average of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

