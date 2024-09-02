Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VWO stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

