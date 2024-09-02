Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VO stock opened at $258.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $258.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

