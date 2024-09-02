Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,357,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,443,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,498,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,244,000 after buying an additional 59,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after buying an additional 578,086 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 766,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,966,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after buying an additional 456,308 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB opened at $49.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.