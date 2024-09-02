Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $54.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ventas Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,058. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

