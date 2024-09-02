Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Position Decreased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $528,018,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $266,143,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at about $237,864,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

VLTO stock opened at $112.43 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $112.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion and a PE ratio of 33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

