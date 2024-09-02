Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $750.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Vertex Energy by 89.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 72,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 130,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

