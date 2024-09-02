Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $110,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $276.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.08. The firm has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

