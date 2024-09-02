Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $276.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.