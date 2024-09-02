Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $276.37 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.