Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $143.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

