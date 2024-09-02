Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 211 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $146.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.71.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.