Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 1.4 %

STE opened at $241.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.47. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $243.37.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 59.69%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

