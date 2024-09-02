Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after buying an additional 166,557 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $128.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $172.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average of $141.28.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

