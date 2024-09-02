Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEZ opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $257.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

