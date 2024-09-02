Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $64.79 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

