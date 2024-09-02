Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $568.10 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $569.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

