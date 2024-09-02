Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

DUK opened at $113.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.