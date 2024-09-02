Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $510.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

