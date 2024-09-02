Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $290,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Argus upped their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $120.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average is $113.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.