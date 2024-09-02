Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 3,856.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $71.66 on Monday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

